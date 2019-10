BRIEF-Aevis Victoria Q3 Net Revenues Up At CHF 643.1 Mln

Oct 29 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER; SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK AND VICTORIA-JUNGFRAU COLLECTION CONTINUE TO REGISTER ORGANIC GROWTH

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUES OF AEVIS VICTORIA SA AMOUNTED TO CHF 707.6 MILLION (2018: CHF 469.1 MILLION)

* Q3 NET REVENUES (MEDICAL FEES EXCLUDED) AMOUNTED TO CHF 643.1 MILLION, UP BY 56.4% COMPARED TO 2018 (CHF 411.3 MILLION)

* Q3 OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.5%

* OUTLOOK Q4 2019 REVENUES WILL INCREASE SHARPLY FOLLOWING ACQUISITIONS IN HOSPITALITY SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)