BRIEF-Aevis Victoria Repays 145 Million Franc Bond Issued On 4 June 2014

June 4 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* REPAYMENT OF THE CHF 145 MILLION BOND ISSUED ON 4 JUNE 2014

* TODAY REIMBURSED AEV14 BOND IN AMOUNT OF CHF 145 MLN WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON AT 2.75%

* WILL NOT ISSUE ANY BOND THIS YEAR, UNLESS A MAJOR ACQUISITION WOULD TAKE PLACE IN ONE OF ITS ACTIVITY SECTORS

* NET DEBT HAS BEEN REDUCED TO CHF 360 MLN FOR EQUITY OF OVER CHF 600 MLN

* CASH AVAILABLE TO COMPANY IN FORM OF CASH OR CREDIT LINES AMOUNTS TO NEARLY CHF 300 MLN