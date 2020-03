BRIEF-Aevis Victoria SA FY Revenue Up 42.0% At CHF 933.2 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* DECIDES NOT TO PROPOSE TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR

* FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF THE ONGOING LOCKDOWN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CANNOT YET BE QUANTIFIED

* OUTLOOK 2020: START OF 2020 WAS ENCOURAGING BUT WAS INTERRUPTED WITH THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* OUTLOOK 2020: IMPLICATIONS OF THE VIRUS ITSELF CANNOT YET BE DETERMINED

* FY EBITDAR CHF 308.4 MILLION VERSUS CHF 84.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PANDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO BROADLY IMPACT THE HOSPITALITY BUSINESS THIS SUMMER

* FY PROFIT CHF 173.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS CHF 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO