Dec 9 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* SALE OF GÉNÉRALE BEAULIEU IMMOBILIÈRE SA TO INFRACORE SA

* TRANSACTION, BASED ON A PROPERTY VALUE OF CHF 196 MILLION

* ALLOWING AEVIS VICTORIA TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT AND INDIRECT STAKE IN INFRACORE FROM 19% TO 30%

* WILL ACHIEVE A CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 21.7 MILLION ON THIS TRANSACTION IN 4Q2019