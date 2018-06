June 8 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: AEVIS VICTORIA SA SOLD ITS STAKE IN BIOTELEMETRY, THUS REALISING A TOTAL CAPITAL GAIN OF CHF 14.3 MILLION ON ITS INVESTMENT IN LIFEWATCH

* THIS TRANSACTION WILL ALLOW AEVIS VICTORIA TO GENERATE A FINANCIAL GAIN OF CHF 6.6 MILLION

* THIS TRANSACTION WILL ALLOW AEVIS VICTORIA TO GENERATE A FINANCIAL GAIN OF CHF 6.6 MILLION

* GAIN OF CHF 6.6 MILLION, WHICH WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON 2018 FIRST HALF-YEAR RESULTS