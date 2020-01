Jan 10 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK ENTERS IN CAPITAL OF HÔPITAL DU JURA BERNOIS

* EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF CANTON OF BERN HAS DECIDED TO SELL 35% OF SHARES OF HJB SA FOR APPROXIMATELY CHF 27 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)