BRIEF-Aevis Victoria Subsidiary Increases Its Hotel Properties Portfolio

Nov 27 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* SUBSIDIARY SWISS HOTEL PROPERTIES INCREASES ITS HOTEL PROPERTIES PORTFOLIO TO NEARLY CHF 500 MILLION

* ACQUIRES SEVERAL HOTEL PROPERTIES FROM CREDIT SUISSE REAL ESTATE FUND HOSPITALITY (CS REF HOSPITALITY)

* PURCHASE PRICE WAS SET AT A SLIGHT DISCOUNT FROM MARKET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

* AS PART OF TRANSACTION, AEVIS VICTORIA ALSO BUYS OPERATING COMPANY WERIWALD AG, WHICH MANAGES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL IN DAVOS