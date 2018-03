March 26 (Reuters) - AEW UK REIT Plc:

* AEW UK REIT PLC - AEW UK REIT ACQUIRES PROPERTIES TOTALLING £22.5M

* AEW UK REIT PLC - HAS ACQUIRED EASTERN SECTION OF LONDON EAST LEISURE PARK, COOK ROAD, DAGENHAM AND AN INDUSTRIAL UNIT LET TO PLASTIPAK UK LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: