April 27 (Reuters) - Afarak Group Plc:

* REG-AFARAK GROUP: AFARAK RECEIVES DECISION FROM THE HIGH ADMINISTRATIVE COURT

* AFARAK GROUP PLC - ORIGINAL DECISIONS WERE RELATED TO OBLIGATION TO MAKE A PUBLIC TENDER ON ALL SHARES OF AFARAK GROUP PLC AND PENALTY FEES

* AFARAK GROUP PLC - SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT DECIDED NOT TO GIVE RIGHTS TO APPEAL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)