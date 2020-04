BRIEF-Afarak Q1 Overall Production Falls By 42.6%

April 30 (Reuters) - Afarak Group Plc:

* REG-AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2020

* OVERALL PRODUCTION DURING Q1 OF 2020 CONTRACTED BY 42.6% WHEN COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 GROUP PRODUCTION 76,405 MT VERSUS 133,217 MT YEAR AGO

* CONTRACTION IN MINING ACTIVITY WAS MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO NO MINING ACTIVITY IN MECKLENBURG MINE AND SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER MINING ACTIVITY IN STELLITE MINE

* MINING ACTIVITY DECREASED BY 45.4% DURING Q1 OF 2020 WHEN COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC HAD A LIMITED EFFECT ON AFARAK GROUP MINING ACTIVITY IN SOUTH AFRICA

* FOLLOWING LOCKDOWN IN SOUTH AFRICA DUE TO EPIDEMIC COVID-19, APPROVAL WAS PROVIDED BY AUTHORITIES FOR CO TO CONTINUE WITH PRODUCTION