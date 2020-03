March 23 (Reuters) - AFC Group Holdings Ltd:

* NOW SEEING AN IMPACT ON TRADING REVENUE DUE TO INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS ALERT LEVEL

* EFFECTIVE 1ST APRIL ALL DIRECTORS OF AFC HAVE VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE A 30% DECREASE IN REMUNERATION

* MANAGEMENT OF AFC VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE 20% DECREASE IN REMUNERATION UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: