BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group reports Q2 earnings per share $2.22

July 31 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc

* AMG reports financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $2.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $570.9 million

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $772 billion at June 30, 2017

* Affiliated managers group inc qtrly ‍economic earnings per share $3.33​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: