FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group reports Q2 earnings per share $2.22
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 31, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group reports Q2 earnings per share $2.22

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc

* AMG reports financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $2.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $570.9 million

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $772 billion at June 30, 2017

* Affiliated managers group inc qtrly ‍economic earnings per share $3.33​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.