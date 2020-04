April 2 (Reuters) - Affimed NV:

* AFFIMED NV SAYS PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO CONTINUED SPREAD OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* AFFIMED NV SAYS EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICWILL HAVE IMPACT ON CLINICAL TRIALS

* AFFIMED NV SAYS WILL UPDATE TRIAL TIMELINES AFTER MORE VISIBILITY ON LENGTH AND EXTENT OF COVID-19 CRISIS