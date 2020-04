April 28 (Reuters) - Affimed NV:

* AFFIMED REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* AFFIMED NV - CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AFM28 AND AFM32 AS PRECLINICAL RESEARCH CURRENTLY REMAINS UNIMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AFFIMED NV - SEES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 WILL SUPPORT OPERATIONS AT LEAST INTO FIRST HALF OF 2022