BRIEF-Affimed Reports New Data For AFM13 From Two Separate Clinical Trials

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Affimed Nv:

* AFFIMED REPORTS NEW DATA FOR AFM13 FROM TWO SEPARATE CLINICAL TRIALS IN HODGKIN AND CD30-POSITIVE LYMPHOMAS

* AFFIMED NV - ‍DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT AFM13 WAS WELL-TOLERATED​

* AFFIMED NV - ‍DATA DEMONSTRATE AFM13 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DOUBLED COMPLETE RESPONSE RATE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA PATIENTS​

* AFFIMED NV - ‍EARLY DATA SUGGEST NEW OPPORTUNITY FOR AFM13 IN CD30-POSITIVE LYMPHOMA​

* AFFIMED NV - ‍AFM13 IS CLINICALLY ACTIVE AND WELL-TOLERATED AS MONO- AND COMBINATION THERAPY​

* AFFIMED NV - ‍ AFM13 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED MILD TO MODERATE IN NATURE