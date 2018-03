March 20 (Reuters) - Affimed Nv:

* AFFIMED REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.14

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR -0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 600,000 VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW EUR 1.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍OPERATIONS, INCLUDING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND EARLY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, ARE EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED AT LEAST UNTIL Q4 OF 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: