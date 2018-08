Aug 27 (Reuters) - Affimed NV:

* AFFIMED ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH GENENTECH TO DEVELOP NOVEL NK CELL ENGAGER-BASED IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS FOR MULTIPLE CANCER TARGETS

* AFFIMED NV - TO RECEIVE $96 MILLION UPFRONT AND COMMITTED FUNDING AND IS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $5.0 BILLION INCLUDING MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* AFFIMED NV - ADDITIONAL $5.0 BILLION CO MAY RECEIVE ALSO INCLUDES ROYALTIES ON SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: