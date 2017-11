Nov 17 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA

* ACQUIRES RETAIL MALL “MARCHE VAUGIRARD” FROM BELGIAN CO BANIMMO (OF WHICH IT HOLDS 49.5%).‍​

* TRANSACTION BASED ON APPRAISAL VALUE OF PROPERTY AS AT END OF JUNE 2017‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zM24p7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)