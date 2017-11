Nov 6 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA:

* ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF OFFICES OF 12,000 SQM GLA IN PARIS METROPOLE ‍​

* ACQUIRES THREE OFFICE BUILDINGS FOR €42.5M (INCLUDING TRANSFER TAXES) FROM LBO FRANCE‍​

* ACQUISITION WILL ENABLE TO INCREASE ITS ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME BY €2.7M