April 18 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA:

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 8.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS WILL FAVOR THE SALE OF ITS NON-STRATEGIC ASSETS Source text : bit.ly/2JTem1c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)