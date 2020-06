BRIEF-Affluent Medical Announces 15.8 Million Euros In New Financing, Strengthens Board Of Directors

June 24 (Reuters) - AFFLUENT MEDICAL SASU:

* ANNOUNCES EUR 15.8 MILLION IN NEW FINANCING AND STRENGTHENING OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF EUR 10.3 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING WAS TAKEN OUT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 10.3 MILLION, EUR 8 MILLION VIA CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS ONGOING CLINICAL ACTIVITIES IN CARDIOLOGY, AND ESPECIALLY FOR MINERVA FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY OF EPYGON MITRAL VALVE

* TO USE PROCEEEDS TO COMPLETE OPTIMISE II PIVOTAL CLINICAL STUDY OF KALIOS AND START A PILOT / PIVOTAL STUDY OF ARTUS IN UROLOGY

* OTHER FINANCING SIGNED FOR EUR 5.5 MILLION

* WAS GRANTED 2 “PGE” (GOVERNMENT-BACKED) LOANS FOR TOTAL OF EUR 2.2 MILLION FROM SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE AND BNP PARIBAS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* INNOVATION LOAN FOR EUR 1 MILLION WAS GRANTED BY BPI FRANCE

* EPYGON RECEIVED EUR 2.3 MILLION IN GRANTS IN EARLY MAY FROM FRENCH PUBLIC INVESTMENT BANK BPIFRANCE

* MICHEL FINANCE, CEO OF AFFLUENT MEDICAL, WAS APPOINTED BOARD MEMBER AND ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD