May 7 (Reuters) - Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd:

* APPLICATION MADE BY CO TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 8 MAY

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED BY PACIFIC WISH LIMITED

* DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF HK$363 MILLION

* CROWN CITY TO SELL IN AGGREGATE 168.2 MILLION SHARES OF CO FOR HK$363 MILLION TO PACIFIC WISH LTD