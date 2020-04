BRIEF-Affluent Partners Holdings Updates on Impact of COVID-19 On Business

April 2 (Reuters) - Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd :

* SEES VALUE OF INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE OF GUARDIAN CITY LTD WILL BE LARGELY DECREASED

* EXPECTED THAT REVENUE OF PEARLS AND JEWELLERY BUSINESS SEGMENT CONTINUED TO DETERIORATE FOR Q1 OF 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* SEES SIGNIFICANT IMPAIRMENT RANGING OF ABOUT HK$142 MILLION TO ABOUT HK$160 MILLION OF INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE OF GUARDIAN CITY

* UNAUDITED REVENUE OF SALES OF PEARLS AND JEWELLERY PRODUCTS FOR NINE MONTHS DROPPED OVER 30% AS COMPARED TO PCP

* REMAINS DIFFICULT FOR COMPANY TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OUTBREAK WILL HAVE ON GROUP FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* “SOCIAL MOVEMENT IN HONG KONG AND OUTBREAK IS EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE”

* "SOCIAL MOVEMENT IN HONG KONG AND OUTBREAK IS EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE"