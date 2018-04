April 17 (Reuters) - AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC:

* 2017 REVENUE FOR YEAR, INCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TRADING PROPERTIES, REACHED US $179.1 MILLION (30% UP YEAR-ON-YEAR)

* 2017 NET LOSS OF US $4.7 MILLION IN 2017, AN IMPROVEMENT ON LOSS OF US $47.9 MILLION RECORDED IN 2016

* WE REMAIN CAUTIOUS ON MACROECONOMIC RECOVERY IN RUSSIA AND ARE CONSERVATIVELY OPTIMISTIC ON MOSCOW REAL ESTATE MARKET GOING FORWARD INTO 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)