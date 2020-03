Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC AMENDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TO ADDRESS COVID-19 CONCERNS

* AFLAC INC - COMPANY WILL COVER 100% OF COST FOR COVID-19 TESTS

* AFLAC INC - PLAN INCLUDES INCREASED TELECOMMUTING, ADDITIONAL PAID LEAVE FOR AFFECTED EMPLOYEES, WAIVING COPAYS FOR EMPLOYEES & DEPENDENTS

* AFLAC INC - TO DATE, AFLAC HAS NO CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN U.S. OPERATIONS.