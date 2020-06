June 15 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC INC - RECEIVED FROM ADMINISTRATOR FOR AFLAC INCORPORATED 401(K) PLAN NOTICE OF BLACKOUT PERIOD BETWEEN JUNE 23 AND WEEK BEGINNING JULY 19

* AFLAC - DURING BLACKOUT PERIOD, PARTICIPANTS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO DIRECT/DIVERSIFY THEIR INVESTMENTS/REQUEST WITHDRAWAL, DISTRIBUTION OR LOAN FROM PLAN Source text: bit.ly/2N1Hp5y Further company coverage: