BRIEF-Aflac Incorporated Announces First Quarter Results

April 29 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* ORPORATED ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $566 MILLION, WITHDRAWS ANNUAL ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE, DECLARES SECOND QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 REVENUE $5.2 BILLION VERSUS $5.7 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SALES PRODUCTION IN BOTH JAPAN AND U.S. DID BEGIN TO FALL OFF IN MARCH, AND DECLINE ACCELERATED IN MONTH OF APRIL

* AFLAC U.S. NET PREMIUM INCOME ROSE 1.5% TO $1.5 BILLION IN Q1

* AFLAC - WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PLATFORM & GROWTH INVESTMENTS