BRIEF-Aflac Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.91

April 25 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES SECOND QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 REVENUE $5.5 BILLION VERSUS $5.3 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PERCENT

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT SHARE REPURCHASE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $1.1 BILLION TO $1.4 BILLION IN 2018

* IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BILLION IN QUARTER , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

* AFLAC - IF YEN AVERAGES 100 TO 110 TO DOLLAR FOR Q2, EXPECT Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE ABOUT $0.91 TO $1.05

* REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE