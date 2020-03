March 19 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GROUP BENEFITS BUSINESS

* AFLAC INC - EXPECTS ACQUISITION AND ASSOCIATED GROWTH EXPENSES TO BE DILUTIVE TO 2020 ADJUSTED. EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF 2 TO 3 CENTS

* AFLAC - ANTICIPATED THAT ZURICH NORTH AMERICA EMPLOYEES DEDICATED TO U.S. GROUP LIFE AND DISABILITY BUSINESS WILL TRANSFER TO AFLAC

* AFLAC INC - EXPECTS MODEST RUN-RATE DILUTION OVER NEAR-TERM FROM DEAL AS IT CONTINUES TO EXPAND PLATFORM.