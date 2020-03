March 24 (Reuters) - Aforti Holding SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAINTAINS OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY

* SAYS SITUATION IS STABLE REGARDING UNIT’S FACTORING SERVICES

* UNIT AFORTI EXCHANGE IS EXPERIENCING OVER 14% GROWTH OF VALUE OF TURNOVER CARRIED OUT BY CUSTOMERS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS MONTH

* CUSTOMER INTEREST IN CURRENCIES DUE TO HIGH DEGREE OF EXCHANGE RATE VARIABILITY IS RESULT OF LOWERING OF INTEREST RATES AND MACROECONOMIC SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)