Sept 13 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp:

* Says ‍will pay additional $5.5 million to Pancontinental upon spud of first exploration well

* Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

* Says announces acquisition of one-third of shares in unit of Pancontinental Oil & Gas N.L.

* Says Africa Energy paid Pancontinental US$2.2 million at closing​

Says‍ partnered with Pancontinental for an effective 10 percent interest in PEL 37 offshore Namibia​