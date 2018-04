BRIEF-Africa Energy Contemplates Private Placement And Application For Stockholm Listing

April 24 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp:

* AFRICA ENERGY ANNOUNCES CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND APPLICATION FOR SECONDARY LISTING IN STOCKHOLM

* AFRICA ENERGY CORP - INTENDS TO UNDERTAKE AN EQUITY ISSUE, ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, OF $40 MILLION IN NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF CO

* AFRICA ENERGY CORP - APPLIED FOR A SECONDARY LISTING OF COMPANY’S SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM

* AFRICA ENERGY CORP - CO’S SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO TRADE ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “AEC” STARTING ON OR ABOUT MAY 4, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: