May 4 (Reuters) - Africa Oil Corp:

* ACQUIRES SHARES OF AFRICA ENERGY CORP.

* ACQUIRED 145 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF AFRICA ENERGY CORP FOR C$0.16 PER COMMON SHARE

* COMMON SHARES WERE ACQUIRED PURSUANT TO A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING ON MAY 4, 2018 FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF CAD$23.2 MILLION

* FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, NOW HOLDS ABOUT 34.63 PERCENT OF AFRICA ENERGY CORP’S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: