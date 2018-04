April 19 (Reuters) - African Alliance Insurance PLC :

* AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC - NOTIFIES ON DELAY IN RELEASE OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC - DELAY AS CO’S OFFSHORE MAJOR UNIT IS YET TO OBTAIN APPROVAL OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM ITS REGULATORS

* AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC - WORKING TO SUBMIT THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON OR BEFORE MAY 31 Source text (bit.ly/2HAZsyp) Further company coverage: