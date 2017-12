Dec 15 (Reuters) - AFRICAN DAWN CAPITAL LTD:

* ‍CONCLUSION OF COMPROMISE AGREEMENTS WITH SOUTH AFRICAN REVENUE SERVICE​

* ‍CONCLUDED COMPROMISE AGREEMENTS WITH COMMISSIONER OF SOUTH AFRICAN REVENUE SERVICE IN RESPECT OF SETTLEMENT OF THEIR OUTSTANDING TAX DEBTS WITH SARS​

* ‍UNDERTAKEN TO PAY AMOUNT OF 8.2 MILLION TO SARS OVER A PERIOD OF 14 MONTHS IN FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF THEIR OUTSTANDING TAX DEBTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)