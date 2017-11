Nov 7 (Reuters) - AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LTD :

* FY ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 43% FROM R736M TO R1,052M​

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 120% FROM 43.13 CENTS TO 94.89 CENTS​

* ‍FY NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED BY 100% FROM R1BN TO R2BN​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION OF 5.50 CENTS PER SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍FY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 111% FROM R310M TO R655M​