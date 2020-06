June 12 (Reuters) - African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd:

* AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS - HEPS FOR SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDING 29 FEBRUARY 2020 WILL BE BETWEEN 10.53 CENTS AND 14.06 CENTS PER SHARE

* AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS - EXPECTS GROUP'S BASIC EPS FOR HY WILL BE BETWEEN 4.74 CENTS AND 19.69 CENTS PER SHARE