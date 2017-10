Oct 25 (Reuters) - African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd:

* AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS - HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 WILL BE BETWEEN 90.58 CENTS TO 99.20 CENTS COMPARED TO 43.13 CENTS IN PRIOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)