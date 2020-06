BRIEF-African Media Entertainment Posts FY HEPS Of 378,3 Cents

June 11 (Reuters) - African Media Entertainment Ltd :

* JSE: AME - REVIEWED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LTD - FY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR YEAR AT R 262,7 MILLION (2019: R263,5 MILLION)

* AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 30,5% FROM 544,1 CENTS TO 378,3 CENTS

* AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LTD - NO FINAL DIVIDEND WAS DECLARED FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020