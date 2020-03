March 30 (Reuters) - African & Overseas Enterprises Ltd :

* JSE: AON - AOO - TRADING STATEMENT

* AFRICAN & OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES - HEPS WILL DECREASE BY 17.4% TO 70.7 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* AFRICAN & OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES - EPS WILL DECREASE BY 57.6% TO EARNINGS OF 70.7 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019