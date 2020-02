BRIEF-African Phoenix Investments Ends Proposed Merger Talks With Zarclear

Feb 28 (Reuters) - African Phoenix Investments Ltd:

* TERMINATION OF PROPOSED MERGER DISCUSSIONS, DELISTING OF AFRICAN PHOENIX AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* DECIDED TO PROCEED WITH A DELISTING OF COMPANY’S SHARES FROM TRADING ON JSE

* NOT TO PROGRESS PROPOSED MERGER WITH ZARCLEAR HOLDINGS

* LEGAE PERESEC PROPRIETARY TO BUY AXL SHARES FROM ANY SHAREHOLDER WHO DOES NOT WISH TO HOLD SHARES POST DELISTING

* LEGAE PERESEC TO BUY AXL SHARES FROM ANY SHAREHOLDER WHO DOES NOT WISH TO HOLD SHARES AT OFFER PRICE OF 40 CENTS/SHARE