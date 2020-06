BRIEF-African Phoenix Investments HY HEPS 0.96 Cents

June 5 (Reuters) - African Phoenix Investments Ltd:

* JSE: AXL - SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - HY NAV OF 47,4 CENTS PER SHARE (31 MARCH 2019 OF 53,0 CENTS PER SHARE)

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - HY OPERATING LOSS OF R8.8 MILLION (30 SEPTEMBER 2019 LOSS OF R57.1 MILLION)

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - FINALISATION OF STANGEN SALE FOR R140 MILLION

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - HY EPS AND HEPS OF (0.96) CENTS (30 SEPTEMBER 2019 OF (5,53) CENTS)

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - HY TOTAL EQUITY OF R666 MILLION (30 SEPTEMBER 2019 OF R1 286 MILLION)