April 23 (Reuters) - African Phoenix Investments Ltd :

* FIRM INTENTION BY LEGAE PERESEC PROPRIETARY TO MAKE OFFER TO ACQUIRE AXL SHARES & DELISTING OF AFRICAN PHOENIX

* OFFER WILL BE MADE FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF 40 CENTS PER AFRICAN PHOENIX SHARE PAYABLE