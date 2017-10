Sept 20 (Reuters) - African Phoenix Investments Ltd :

* FY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 6.8 CENTS AND 13.6 CENTS, DOWN BETWEEN 60-80PCT

* EXPECTS FY EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 6.6 CENTS AND 13.2 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)