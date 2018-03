March 13 (Reuters) - African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd :

* ‍TOTAL INAV INCREASED BY 3,9 % TO R9,076 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍ARC INVESTMENTS’ MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM OBJECTIVE IS TO GROW ITS INAV BY AT LEAST 16% PER ANNUM​

* ‍INAV PER SHARE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED FROM R8,46 AT LISTING TO R8,79 BEFORE DILUTION (R8,75 AFTER DILUTION)