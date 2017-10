Aug 15 (Reuters) - AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LTD:

* ‍DISPOSAL OF ARM‘S INDIRECT INTEREST IN LUBAMBE COPPER MINE​

* ‍ARM AND VALE CONCLUDED AGREEMENT TO SELL 80% INDIRECT INTEREST IN ZAMBIA‘S LUBAMBE MINE TO EMR CAPITAL BIDCO

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL IS US$97.10 MILLION AND WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH​