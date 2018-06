June 25 (Reuters) - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd:

* RESTRUCTURING OF ARM COAL DEBT

* PARTIES CONCLUDED RESTRUCTURING OF DEBT OF R3.98 BILLION OWED BY ARM AND ARM COAL TO GOSA AT 30 JUNE 2017

* PARTIES ALSO CONCLUDED RESTRUCTURING OF DEBT OF R1.83 BILLION OWED BY PCB TO ARM AND ARM COAL AT 30 JUNE 2017

* MATURITY DATE FOR ALL DEBT OWED BY ARM AND ARM COAL TO GOSA IS EXTENDED TO 31 DECEMBER 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)