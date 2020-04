April 2 (Reuters) - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd:

* JSE: ARI - BUSINESS UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS- TRANSNET PLANS TO RAMP UP VOLUMES FOR REMAINDER OF LOCKDOWN PERIOD DEPENDING ON AVAILABILITY OF RAIL AND PORT SERVICES

* AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS - ASSMANG RECEIVED AUTHORISATION FROM TO OPERATE LOAD- OUT STATIONS AT KHUMANI & BEESHOEK MINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: