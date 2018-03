March 16 (Reuters) - African Sun Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC. 31 PROFIT BEFORE TAX $5.9 MILLION VERSUS $4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE $51.8 MILLION VERSUS $43.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.000697 (0.0697 US CENTS) PER SHARE PAYABLE IN RESPECT OF ALL ORDINARY SHARES Source: bit.ly/2peF1fw Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)