BRIEF-Afrimat Ltd Posts FY HEPS Of 347,7 Cents

May 21 (Reuters) - Afrimat Ltd:

* AFRIMAT LTD - FY REVENUE UP 11,4% TO R3,3 BILLION

* AFRIMAT LTD - FY HEPS UP 48,5% TO 347,7 CENTS

* AFRIMAT LTD - BOARD DECIDED TO POSTPONE DECISION REGARDING DECLARATION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* AFRIMAT LTD - FY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 27,5% TO R601,0 MILLION

* AFRIMAT LTD - UNCERTAIN AND VOLATILE BUSINESS CLIMATE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR IMMEDIATE FUTURE

* AFRIMAT LTD - ENTERED COVID-19 LOCKDOWN WITH A VERY STRONG BALANCE SHEET